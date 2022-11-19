Former President Donald Trump holds news conference at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spoke Friday night at Mar-a-Lago and voiced his grievances on a variety of topics, including a new special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account earlier today that he is under a "never ending Witch Hunt."

Watch his speech below:

Donald Trump speaks about special counsel being named in probes

The special counsel will oversee the Department of Justice's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Garland said Friday that Trump's announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, to be the special counsel.

Trump called the appointment a "super radical left special counsel."

"This is a rigged deal, just as the 2020 election was rigged, and we can't let them get away with it," Trump said. "We cannot let this happen to our country."

The former president also attacked Biden calling him a "corrupt and incompetent political hack" while also calling the president's son, Hunter Biden, a "corrupt drug addict."

Friday's speech comes after Trump announced Tuesday that he will run for president again in 2024.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press