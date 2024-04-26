Segment 1:

Defense attorney Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent, shares his insight into the hush money trial of Donald Trump.

Kaplan explains why he believes this is the weakest case against the former president. He also discusses with WPTV anchor Michael Williams the other cases still pending against Trump.

What are strengths & weaknesses of cases against Donald Trump?

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams take a look back at the life and political career of former Florida Gov. and Sen. Bob Graham. Graham died at the age of 87 on April 16.

Could Bob Graham succeed in current political climate?

Segment 3:

Crowley surmises what would happen if Casey DeSantis runs for the governor of Florida.