Bob Graham, former Florida governor and US senator, dies at 87

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Bob Graham, a former Democratic Florida governor and US senator, has died. He was 87.

His family announced the death Tuesday in a statement posted on X by his daughter Gwen Graham.

"We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a visionary leader, dedicated public servant, and even more importantly a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Bob Graham," the statement read.

He died at 8:30 p.m. with his wife, Adele, and family by his side in a retirement community in Gainesville.

"We’re very attached and love him so much, so proud of him," Adele told the Tallahassee Democrat in a phone interview. "He was an absolute devoted person in public service, to get things done for everybody.”

Graham was elected governor in 1978 and served two terms.

In 1986 , he was elected U.S. senator, and reelected in 1992 and 1998.

Before becoming Florida’s governor, he won a term in the Florida House of Representatives in 1966 and served in the Florida Senate from 1970 to 1978.

Graham made an unsuccessful bid for the 2004 Democratic presidential nomination, emphasizing his opposition to the Iraq invasion.

He chaired the Intelligence Committee following the 2001 terrorist attacks and opposed the Iraq invasion.

Graham was among the war’s earliest opponents, saying it diverted America’s focus on the battle against terrorism centered in Afghanistan. He was also critical of President George W. Bush for failing to have an occupation plan in Iraq after the U.S. military threw out Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The Florida Democratic Party issued the following statement: