Urban League of Palm Beach County makes voter registration push as election season heats up

Segment 1:

Urban League of Palm Beach County President & CEO Patrick Franklin discusses the push for voter registration as the election season heats up ahead of the March primary. Also, Franklin reminds voters of the state's new mail-in ballot requirements, which he calls a "suppression of votes."

Urban League makes voter registration push as election season heats up

Segment 2:

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, and State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, offer their thoughts on Florida's State Board of Education implementing "strict regulations" to limit the use of public funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, activities and policies at the 28 state college campuses.

Also, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the latest on the GOP primary as Nikki Haley attempts to close the gap on former President Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire.

State Reps. Edmonds, Overdorf opine on new DEI rule implemented by Florida education board

Segment 3:

Crowley suggests that the Florida Legislature look at a "resign to run law" following the absence of Gov. Ron DeSantis for about six months while he ran for president.