Permitless carry will allow good citizens to protect selves, state Rep. Toby Overdorf says

Segment 1: State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, outlines why he supported the new permitless carry law, which was just signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The new law goes into effect July 1, making Florida the 26th state to enact what Republicans call "constitutional carry."

Overdorf also speaks about his support for the six-week abortion ban, which was passed by the Senate.

He also discusses why he voted for the new universal school voucher law despite cost concerns.

Finally, the state representative discusses a critique of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who often calls the Sunshine State the "free state of Florida."

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his thoughts on how DeSantis will handle the recent indictment of former President Trump.

Also, how will Republican presidential candidates navigate the continued erosion of abortion rights in 2024?

Finally, Crowley shares his thoughts on why DeSantis continues to battle Disney.

Crowley offers all of us advice on tamping down the anger in the country and showing a little kindness to strangers.