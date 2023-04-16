State Sen. Berman warns of implications of 6-week abortion ban

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, reacted to Gov. Ron DeSantis signing the six-week abortion ban after it passed the House earlier in the week.

Berman told WPTV's Michael Williams she didn't think voters thought lawmakers would pass a more extensive ban when they voted last November.



"I'm hoping that when people wake up and realize, my friend, my daughter, my, my wife, my sister can't get an abortion now, unless they leave the state of Florida, that's where you're going to see people all of a sudden realize that their votes were misaligned with their beliefs," Berman said.

Berman also discusses the new permitless carry law, cultural wars and Greyson's Law. The bill introduced by Berman is designed to protect children at risk of parental harm.

Williams interviewed Republican Toby Overdorf, Palm City, last week. You can watch his interview here.

State Rep. Lori Berman on six-week abortion ban in Florida

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley speaks to Williams about the abortion bill signing and the potential match-up between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Florida abortion bill signing, potential match-up between DeSantis, Trump

Crowley offers his Crowley Closer, supporting his grandson, who is in the Navy.