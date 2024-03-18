'I have never seen it like this before': Florida counties see low early voting turnout for primary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the Florida primary taking place March 19, many election officials in Florida saw low turnout during the early voting period.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley said many people are "turned off by a lot of the candidates" and believes many are "just tired of it all and don't want to be involved."

However, he offers an important reminder that voters are ultimately responsible for the kind of government we have.

Crowly discusses the increase in officers to South Florida and the Keys amid a possible surge of migrants from Haiti. Crowley doesn't dispute that Florida needs to control our border but wished Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would strike more of a "tone of compassion."

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley shares a little Irish cheer on St. Patrick's Day.