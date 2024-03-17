Watch Now

Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach County

Presidential primary, municipal elections Tuesday
Sunday is the deadline for early voting in Palm Beach County ahead of Tuesday's Republican presidential primary and municipal elections.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 17, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday is the deadline for early voting in Palm Beach County ahead of Tuesday's Republican presidential primary and municipal elections.

There is no Democratic presidential primary this year.

As long as you are a registered voter in the county, you can vote at any early site they have open.

Early voting ended Saturday in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Palm Beach County voting sites are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of those voting sites, click the link here.

In order to vote, bring one or two forms of valid and current identification that include your signature and photo.

On Election Day, you must vote at the polling place that is assigned to your specific precinct. Click on the website link here to confirm your polling place.

Active registered voters in Palm Beach County as of Sunday:

  • Democrat: 327,377
  • Republican: 272,250
  • Other: 265,330
  • Total: 864,957

In Palm Beach County, there are 503,749 active eligible voters and 62,276 unofficial voter turnout which is a 12.36% turnout. Early voting was 13,354 so far.

