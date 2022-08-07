Final candidates for School Board say why they are best for the job

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Palm Beach County begins Monday. WPTV's Michael Williams speaks to the final candidates in the Palm Beach County School Board race for District 6.

Incumbent Marcia Andrews faces Deanne Ewers, Jeff Browning, Jennifer Showalter and Amanda Silvestri.

Andrews told Williams school security is a priority in her re-election campaign.

"Kids must feel safe and be safe. We're looking at this point in time having an officer in every school, we already do and some cases we have more, which is a great thing," Andrews said. "We have monitors, we have police aid, we have the latest technology. I really want us to continue to be technology savvy as it relates to making sure that our schools are equipped. We want to make sure that we are doing everything possible to stay with the modern times when we know safety is critical to us."

Ewers is a teacher and told Williams this race is more than the political issues that are being discussed among the candidates.

"This race is not about cultural wars. This race is not about CRT. This race is not really about us fighting against each other. This race is about me as a school board member doing what's best for parents as communicating with them," Ewers said.

