Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis teases 'major announcement'

DeSantis speaks at Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during news conference in Callahan, June 20, 2022
WTLV
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a June 20, 2022, news conference in Callahan, Fla.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during news conference in Callahan, June 20, 2022
Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:13:48-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

DeSantis is joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and sheriffs from across the state.

A spokeswoman for the governor teased on Twitter that the "MAJOR announcement" would result in "the liberal media meltdown of the year."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms