Palm Beach County School Board candidates discuss upcoming election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School board elections are just a few weeks away. In Palm Beach County, four seats are up for grabs this election cycle. Voters in district 6, which covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and the Glades area, will choose between five people. Incumbent Marcia Andrews is going against Jeff Browning, Deanne Ewers, Jennifer Showalter, and Amanda Silvestri.

Browning told WPTV's Michael Williams his priority is school safety. "The number one thing now is safety. I'm a proponent of having the PBSO, take over the training and running the school police," Browning said.

Silvestri talked to Williams about why she is running for the Palm Beach County School Board. She said she wants the board to get back to worrying about education.

"It just seems that every school board meeting, we're not talking about education, we're talking about other issues. Right now we have children that are behind, we don't have enough teachers in our classrooms, and we don't have enough officers in our schools," Silvestri told Williams.

