Can President Joe Biden recover from questions about his age?

SEGMENT 1:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley shares his insight on the recent presidential debate and says President Joe Biden will have difficulty recovering from his performance and the ongoing questions about his age. Could Biden's age concerns affect the Democratic Party in Florida?

SEGMENT 2:

Crowley and WPTV anchor Michael Williams discuss how the abortion amendment will impact the 2024 election. Crowley explains how the cost of homeowner's insurance "has a lot of potential" to move the needle on how voters cast their ballot in Florida this fall.

SEGMENT 3:

Crowley closes the show with his thoughts on ice hockey in Florida as the Panthers claim the Stanley Cup.