Florida faces steep hurdle to overturn 6-week abortion ban

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A change in the month also meant a change in the law for Floridians as a six-week abortion ban took effect Wednesday.

One mom that WPTV spoke with, Gabbie Galloza, is firmly opposed to the state's newest abortion restrictions.

"I think that it's inhumane to tell women what they can and can't do with their bodies," Galloza said.

With a six-week ban now in place, the attention turns to the November election

Florida voters will have the final say with Amendment 4 on the ballot — a measure that if approved would protect abortion up to 24 weeks.

Both sides of the issue will be counting on voter turnout.

"Our job will be to defeat this at the ballot box to inform the voters, and to make sure they understand the breadth of this amendment," Mat Staver, the founder and CEO of Liberty Counsel, said.

Staver called the proposed amendment vague. As a pro-life advocate, he said he's now focused on getting his message to voters.

"When they understand the implications of this amendment, I think they would vote no on Amendment 4," Staver said.

The threshold needed for Amendment 4 to be approved is 60%.

Louis Silber, the attorney for the Presidential Women's Center, said the super-majority hurdle is possible.

Six states have approved measures to loosen abortion restrictions since 2022.

"Women or men, who care very deeply about their wives, their daughters, their significant others," Silber said, "these citizens will respond as they have in other states. The other states didn't require the 60%, but I'm still very hopeful."

It's an issue that will be decided at the ballot box.