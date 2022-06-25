Rallies held throughout South Florida after Roe v. Wade decision

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rallies were being held throughout South Florida on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping the nation's constitutional protections for abortions and turning them over to the states.

Hours after the justices voted 6-3 to uphold a restrictive Mississippi law, rallies were taking place in downtown West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, among others, with people holding signs and vocalizing their opposition to the decision.

WPTV's Josh Navarro was in downtown West Palm Beach, where opponents gathered near the waterfront, while WPTV's Todd Wilson was at Old School Square Park in downtown Delray Beach.

Supporters of a woman's right to choose held signs saying "Can't Choose? Can't Touch" and "Their Bodies Their Choice" as they stood along Atlantic Avenue. They also chanted, "We won't go back" and "Our bodies, our choice."

In West Palm Beach, signs read "Stop the War on Women" and "Bans Off Our Bodies." One woman held a sign that said, "I don't want to live in a society where women aren't autonomous citizens."