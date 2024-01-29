Protesters to call for Gaza ceasefire during President Joe Biden's trip to South Florida

MIAMI — A group said they will hold a protest Tuesday in Miami-Dade County during President Joe Biden's visit to South Florida, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The protest is planned for 6 p.m. at 5120 Southwest 72nd St. near South Miami.

The organization said in a statement that the protesters consist of South Florida Jews, Palestinians and other concerned individuals.

The group claims the president is "funding and abetting Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people living in Gaza."

"The U.S. is currently facing critical issues, from the housing crisis to environmental degradation, just to name a couple, yet, rather than addressing these crises, the Biden administration approves and sends billions of dollars worth of aid to the Israeli occupation," Ella Fies, Jewish Voice for Peace South Florida, said in a statement. "This funding is facilitating a genocide in Gaza."

Biden will travel to the Palm Beach and Miami areas Tuesday to participate in two "campaign receptions," according to the White House.

The FAA listed temporary flight restrictions at Palm Beach International Airport from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.