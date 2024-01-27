Biden plans campaign visit to town of Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden will travel to Palm Beach and the Miami areas on Tuesday to participate in two campaign receptions, the White House announced.

In a short media release Friday, the White House said "additional details to follow."

Locations and times were not noted.

WPTV Tallahassee reporter Forrest Saunders said state party officials didn't have additional details.

Palm Beach is the home of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Biden was last in South Florida before the November 2022 midterm elections.

Biden spoke at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings in Miami-Dade County. He also spoke to about 100 seniors in Hallandale.

First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon at a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund in Palm Harbor, west of Tampa, the White House announced Friday.

In June 2022, Jill Biden spoke in Palm Springs at FoundCare as she promoted the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

Also Tuesday, Nikki Haley is scheduled to be in Palm Beach on Tuesday for a donor fundraiser for her presidential campaign. The next primary is in her home state of Sout Florida, where she was governor.

Haley is the only rival to Trump for the Republican nomination after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out seven days ago.

