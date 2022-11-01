Live: President Joe Biden in South Florida to talk Social Security, Medicare, prescription drug costs

WATCH PRESIDENT BIDEN'S SPEECH BELOW:



President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Florida senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

Biden arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at about 1:50 p.m.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Joe Biden greets Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Ft. Lauderdale, after arriving Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The president will then deliver a speech on protecting Social Security, Medicare and lower prescription drug costs at a community center in Hallandale Beach at 3 p.m.

From there, Biden will head to Miami-Dade County where he will participate in a reception with Crist in Golden Beach, Florida, at 4:45 p.m.

Biden will then head west to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens where he will participate in a political event with both Demings and Crist at 7 p.m.

The president is not scheduled to depart South Florida until 8:25 p.m.

