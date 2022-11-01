Florida Republicans confident as Election Day nears while President Biden seeks to sway voters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With President Joe Biden visiting South Florida on Tuesday, Democrats worked to grab voters' attention, but Republicans said they have their own strategy to sway undecided voters.

WPTV spoke with Palm Beach County Republican party chairman Michael Barnett to get his thoughts on the midterm election.

Barnett said he's excited to have top names coming and supporting candidates on both sides.

He said the increased attention shows the importance of Florida as a battleground state.

He said with an increase in people registering as Republicans across the state, along with a strong turnout, could leave the Sunshine State solidly red on Election Day.

"We're still the third largest state in the country and what happens in Florida is a key indicator of what may happen in 2024," Barnett said. "People are focusing on this year's November election but also have an eye towards the presidential election."

Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner said when it comes to big endorsements from major political figures, that can be neutralized.

Wagner said it draws people who like that person but also attracts those opposed to them.

The majority of the voters that WPTV spoke with Tuesday said they already have their minds made up on who they are going to vote for.

Biden's visit to Florida on Tuesday comes as most polls show that both Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hold leads in their races against Democratic challengers Charlie Crist and U.S. Rep. Val Demings.