President Biden heads to South Florida for high-priced campaign events

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Joe Biden will make a campaign fundraising swing through South Florida on Tuesday that includes a stop on Palm Beach.

"The fact that President Biden is coming to Palm Beach tells you that he is serious about raising enough money to counter Donald Trump and the MAGA movement," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat, said.

Details on the Palm Beach visit are being kept tightly quiet, but it is likely to be a pricey event, considering the island is home to millionaires and billionaires.

"There's not a politician in America that can't run a campaign without coming to Palm Beach," Peter Feaman, a Florida member of the Republican National Committee, said. "[It is the] No. 1 fundraising mecca for both Republicans and Democrats."

Palm Beach though is home for former President Donald Trump, which may be another reason for Biden's visit.

"Florida has long had deep pockets for donations to favorite politicians," Susan MacManus, a political science professor emeritus at the University of South Florida, said.

MacManus points out that Democrats face a tough challenge in Florida now that Republicans hold a sizable edge in voter registration.

"The fact that he's chosen South Florida as the epicenter of his beginning campaign to go to has got to be a real shot in the arm for South Florida Democrats," she said.