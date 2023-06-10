People in downtown West Palm Beach react to Trump's federal indictment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The political climate is heating up in Florida as former President Donald Trump prepares to go before a judge in Miami on Tuesday.

"There's a whole bunch of differing opinions on what's going on," Jade Schannell, who is a travel nurse from North Carolina, said. "Things are getting a little hot here."

Trump was indicted this week on charges of mishandling classified documents.

"This is like his playground. Palm Beach County is home to him," Diana Maria Rojas, who lives in West Palm Beach, said. "So, what does that look like for us? Especially what does that look like for his upcoming campaign? Are people going to support him or not?"

"When I ask you about Trump, what's the first thing that comes to mind?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez to Aaron Brough of Boynton Beach.

"He's a riot. He's a loose cannon, but I like him," Brough said. "Just wait and see what happens."

Brough said the indictment, and lawsuits are frustrating but are not discouraging him from voting for Trump in the election.

"I don't usually follow a lot of that," Brough said. "It becomes monotonous. It's redundant, just another story."

"When it comes down to placing your vote, how do you know who you're going to choose?" Lopez asked Rojas.

"I spend a lot of time doing research," Rojas said. "I’m a research librarian. It's what I do."

She's said she tries to remain unbiased and hosts study groups to break down each candidate, beyond the headlines.

"Every candidate has their skeletons," Rojas said. "When we start introducing personal factors, and what they've said and what they've done, that can skew a lot of things."