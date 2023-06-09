Donald Trump supporters question indictment, claim it's politically motivated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of Donald Trump are preparing for public demonstrations in South Florida now that the former president has been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

A rally is set for this Sunday near Mar-a-Lago on Sunday and on Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in Miami.

"I know he's innocent," Cindy Falco said Thursday night near Trump's Palm Beach home.

Others were pointing out that the indictment may be election interference and the fact that other presidents and vice presidents have had sensitive documents in their possession.

WPTV Cindy Falco DiCorrado was among the Trump supporters who gathered near Mar-a-Lago after news of the indictment.

"There will always be those who believe this is politically motivated," attorney David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in South Florida, said.

Weinstein said the indictment is based on evidence.

"We're seeing pages and pages of allegations that have nothing to do with politics," he said.

What sets this case apart from other instances, Weinstein said, is the alleged behavior of Trump.

WPTV Attorney David Weinstein offers his insight into the indictment.

"None of that recklessness occurred, none of that adamant, 'I don't have it, I'm not giving it back, it's mine,' None of that took place," Weinstein said.

Questions about the declassification of the documents are also likely to be a defense for Trump.

"In my opinion, President Trump was the president, the president has the right to declassify any documents, and there's nobody can stop him," one supporter said outside Mar-a-Lago.

Some of these points, Weinstein said, will likely be defenses Trump's lawyers will raise in court.