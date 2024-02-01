Haley courts donors in Palm Beach day ahead of Trump's campaign reception

PALM BEACH CXOUNTY, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump and opponent Nikki Haley touched down at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Haley came to Palm Beach to fundraise for her campaign at an undisclosed location. Trump's Mar-a-Lago is on the island, where is planning to host donors Thursday at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson.

Outside the airport were some Trump supporters with signs and flags.



"Are you in support of Haley in any way?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"Not at all, we believe she's part of the old Republican class," Trump supporter Justin Navarro said.

"What is the message from you guys for when Nikki Haley drives by?" Lopez asked.



"We just want to let her know that Florida is Trump country," Navarro said.

According to the Federal Election Commission, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2023, Haley raised $18,614,196 compared with $57,494,095 raised by Trump, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump's motorcade drove by the group but they did not see Haley.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race. In fact, she raised $4 million after the New Hampshire primaries just hours after Trump threatened to blacklist her backers.

"Trump has a demonstrated track record and they want to get him out so bad, look at everything they're throwing at him and he still keeps coming back," Trump supporter Alan Mentser said. "Nikki is a nice person, she was a good governor, a good ambassador but I believe Trump is the only person that can get the deep swamp cleaned out the rest of the way."

Khalil McLean/WPTV Trump supporter Alan Mentser appeared outside Palm Beach International Airpor



A recent Quinnipiac poll found Haley would win in a matchup against President Joe Biden 47% to 42%

The same poll found Trump would lose 44% to 50% to Biden.

"We gotta take back our country, we're in real trouble," Mentser said.

"Do you see Biden as a threat at all?" Lopez asked.

"Yes," Mentser said.

Trump did beat out Nikki Haley in the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican primaries.