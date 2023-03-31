Legal minds speculate on contents of Donald Trump's indictment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The contents of the Donald Trump indictment will remain sealed until his Tuesday court appearance in New York, but it already has some legal experts speculating.

"I'm expecting it to be more than a focus on a hush money payment," attorney Mark Schnapp, who spent seven years at the U.S. Attorney's Office as chief of the Criminal Division and Public Corruption section in South Florida, said. "I think you're going to see probably a lot more, probably issues regarding how he ran his business, the Trump organization."

The indictment is reported to have as many as 34 charges, likely stemming from the alleged false reporting in business records of the suspected hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"I know everybody talks about this crime as being on the low end of potential violations," former federal prosecutor and attorney David Weinstein said, "but these laws are put in place for a reason and a minor violation is still a violation."

Weinstein said it's also possible the sealed charges could go from a misdemeanor to a felony.

"What would make it a felony is if the record was falsified and tied to the violation of another crime," he said.

Either way, Schnapp says to expect Trump and his legal team to fight aggressively in court.

"He's going to say, 'Look, I thought these were properly recorded. I acted on the advice of counsel,'" Schnapp said.