Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo set to announce gubernatorial run

Taddeo joins U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried seeking Democratic nomination
Florida Senate
Posted at 6:24 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 06:24:46-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The race for the Democratic nominee for Florida governor is growing.

Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, is expected to announce her candidacy during a Monday morning news conference in Tallahassee.

Taddeo currently represents portions of Miami-Dade County. She has been in the state senate since 2016.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who was governor from 2007 to 201, and Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried are also running in the 2022 primary.

The winner will face Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said he was running for re-election earlier this month.

