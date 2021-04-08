Flags to be flown at half-staff for Rep. Alcee Hastings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of a longtime South Florida congressman who died earlier this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday directed the state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Known as the dean of Florida's congressional delegation, Hastings had served in Congress since 1993.

Hastings, who represented portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties, was re-elected 14 times, most recently in 2018. He announced in January 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Per the governor's directive, flags will be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, City Hall in downtown Delray Beach and the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset Friday.