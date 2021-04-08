Watch
Flags to be flown at half-staff for Rep. Alcee Hastings

Governor directs flags to be lowered in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Tallahassee in honor of late congressman
Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., a member of the House Rules Committee, gestures as he leaves a leadership meeting as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives begins a day of debate on the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Alcee Hastings in December 2019
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:38:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of a longtime South Florida congressman who died earlier this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday directed the state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Known as the dean of Florida's congressional delegation, Hastings had served in Congress since 1993.

Hastings, who represented portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties, was re-elected 14 times, most recently in 2018. He announced in January 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Per the governor's directive, flags will be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, City Hall in downtown Delray Beach and the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset Friday.

