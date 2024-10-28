West Palm Beach man arrested, charged with voter intimidation after polling site threats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities now say Nicholas Farley of West Palm Beach is the voice of these antisemitic remarks our crews recorded at the Acreage Branch Library polling site last week.

"I'm very happy that he has now been arrested," said campaign worker Lilly Loudon, who the remarks appeared to be aimed at.

Farley is now in jail, charged with voter intimidation and corruptly influencing voting, with both charges tacking on hate crime designations.

In last week's incident, Loudon says after Farley's alleged antisemitic slurs, he sped towards her in the parking lot with his van.

"He swerved, I think, to spook me," said Loudon. "And he got pretty close."

We learned West Palm Beach police charged Farley in July with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an African-American man says Farley, "...stated some kind of racial slur." Then when Farley approached him he saw, "…what Farley was holding in his hand and was pointing at him was a gun."

Those charges were dropped. The alleged victim tells me by phone it was because authorities did not have the proof that Farley actually pointed the gun at him.

Last week, WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott played the audio of the antisemitic rantings allegedly made by Farley to State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

"It's despicable, and disgusting," responded Aronberg of the audio.

Following Farley's arrest, Aronberg emailed me this statement:

We will be reviewing the case, based on the information cited in the arrest report and provided by law enforcement. The first amendment does not protect someone from engaging in voter intimidation.

As of Monday night, Farley sat in jail.

A judge set his bond at $200,000 at his first court appearance.