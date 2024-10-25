'It's definitely scary': State attorney says voter intimidation is a top priority

Early voting began this week and officials want everyone at the polls to remain safe.

That is why Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said he is making voter intimidation a top priority.

He said this election cycle has been filled with some of the "worst political rhetoric" he has ever seen.

In the parking lot of the Acreage Branch Library, a voting site in Palm Beach County, WPTV crews were rolling as a man yelled horrible insults at a woman there to support a candidate.

The man yelled threats and four antisemitic slurs at Lilly Loudon.

"It's definitely scary... I'm glad it was just verbal, you know, count that as a blessing." she said of the encounter.

WPTV "If someone is trying to intimidate you exercising your constitutional right to vote, then that would be a crime," said Dave Aronberg.

Aronberg called the video "despicable" and "disgusting," but said since Loudon was campaigning there is nothing he can do.

But had any threats been directed at a voter or poll worker, action would be taken.

Aronberg said voter intimidation can be charged as a third-degree felony, and it is not just a concern in our area.

On the federal level, the Department of Justice's Election Threats Task Force recently updated four nationwide cases under investigation, including new charges for Richard Kantwill out of Tampa.

He is accused of threatening an election official as well as making threats directed at other victims during previous elections.

WPTV "People shouldn't vote or not vote or be afraid to even go to the polls based on fear," said Lilly Loudon.

Aronberg said as of right now there are no cases on the record of voter intimidation in the county.

But he said it's important if anyone experiences a threat, that they file a police report.

For Loudon, knowing Aronberg is taking threats seriously at the polls gives her hope no one else will have an experience like she did.

"People shouldn't vote or not vote or be afraid to even go to the polls based on fear and people like that should definitely get cracked down on," Loudon shared.