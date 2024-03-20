Voters in 5 areas all resoundingly reject Palm Beach Gardens annexation plan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Voters in five separate zones of northern Palm Beach County all resoundingly said Tuesday they did not want to become a part of Palm Beach Gardens.

The vote came after Palm Beach Gardens City Council approved five annexation plans in December, which would have brought about 3,500 pieces of property into the city limits. Each zone voted in a separate election where a 50% plus one majority was required to join the city.

According to Tuesday's election results, more than 90% of voters in all five areas rejected annexation.

City staff said the plan would allow the town to increase its tax base, which could potentially allow it to lower the city's millage rate while being able to maintain services for the town. The city has also argued it would lower taxes if a person's home had an assessed value at or lower than $411,250, which it estimates is 70% of properties.

Opposition against the annexation organized into a political action committee called the Coalition Against Annexation. The group argues property taxes would increase if people joined the city and homeowners would lose rights due to Palm Beach Gardens code enforcement.