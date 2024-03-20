Watch Now

Voters in 5 areas all resoundingly reject Palm Beach Gardens annexation plan

More than 90% of voters in all 5 areas rejected annexation
A few dozen people attended an event hosted by the city of Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday night to learn about their effort to annex homes in unincorporated Palm Beach County.
The city of Palm Beach Gardens is considering offering annexation to five areas.
Posted at 9:09 PM, Mar 19, 2024
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Voters in five separate zones of northern Palm Beach County all resoundingly said Tuesday they did not want to become a part of Palm Beach Gardens.

The vote came after Palm Beach Gardens City Council approved five annexation plans in December, which would have brought about 3,500 pieces of property into the city limits. Each zone voted in a separate election where a 50% plus one majority was required to join the city.

According to Tuesday's election results, more than 90% of voters in all five areas rejected annexation.

City staff said the plan would allow the town to increase its tax base, which could potentially allow it to lower the city's millage rate while being able to maintain services for the town. The city has also argued it would lower taxes if a person's home had an assessed value at or lower than $411,250, which it estimates is 70% of properties.

Opposition against the annexation organized into a political action committee called the Coalition Against Annexation. The group argues property taxes would increase if people joined the city and homeowners would lose rights due to Palm Beach Gardens code enforcement.

