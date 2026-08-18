Voters head to the polls for Florida primary

Voters in Florida will cast their ballots in several local and statewide primary elections on Tuesday.

The race to become the next governor of Florida is in the spotlight, along with the U.S. Senate and multiple U.S. congressional races.

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Early voting concluded over the weekend.

On Election Day, you must vote at the polling place that is assigned to your precinct, and your ballot will be there waiting for you.

How to Find an Election Day Polling Place

You can find your assigned precinct number and polling place address either on your Voter Information Card, sample ballot or by calling your Supervisor of Elections office.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

What to Bring to the Voting Site

Please bring one or two forms of valid and current identification (ID) that include your signature and photo. If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.

Note: If you do not bring your ID, you may still vote; however, you will be required to vote a provisional ballot, which will later be evaluated by the Canvassing Board for eligibility.

What is a primary?

A primary election is held 11 weeks before the general election. The primary election is for the purpose of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the general election to fill a national, state, county or district office. A general election is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of every even-numbered year.

Florida's general election will be held Nov. 3.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for coverage throughout the day Tuesday and for election results starting at 7 p.m.