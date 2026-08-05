Early voting information for Palm Beach, Okeechobee counties and the Treasure Coast

Florida's August primary election is approaching, and early voting is now available across Palm Beach County, Okeechobee County, and the Treasure Coast region. Here is what voters need to know by county.

Palm Beach County

Early voting runs Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full list of early voting locations, visit votepalmbeach.gov.

Indian River County

Early voting runs Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For locations and additional information, visit voteindianriver.com.

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Martin County

Early voting runs Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For locations and additional information, visit martinvotes.gov.

Okeechobee County

Early voting runs Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 15. Hours were not immediately available.

For more information, visit voteokeechobee.gov.

St. Lucie County

Early voting runs Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 15. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For locations and additional information, visit stlucievotes.gov.

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