Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November midterm elections

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With less than 30 days before the midterm elections, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.

Voters have to be registered by 11:59 p.m. in order to cast their ballot in the Nov. 8 election.

"It's your voice, and we really make sure that people understand that the voice you have is your vote," Palm Beach County Urban League President Patrick Franklin said.

Franklin has been busy educating the public on the importance of voting.

WPTV Palm Beach County Urban League President Patrick Franklin has been busy the last few weeks outlining the importance of voting.

"I think it's a little less in this cycle, a little less than what we've seen in past cycles," Franklin said. "This is not a presidential election, so the participation is not as engaged."

WPTV heard a similar response in downtown West Palm Beach on Monday.

"I'm just not interested in voting," one person said.

"No, I don't think it will make a difference," another person said.

But other longtime voters said these midterm elections are where change is made.

"A lot of people will look at the election and think, 'Well, it doesn't affect me,'" a voter said. "But you have a friend that it affects. Your rights may not be taken away but someone else's rights might be taken away."

WPTV Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link shares the importance of voting as next month's midterm elections nears.

In Palm Beach County, you can register to vote by going online to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov or in person at any supervisor of elections office, local libraries or driver's license offices.

You can also submit your application by mail, but it must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said she's hoping their 350 hours of outreach will make a difference with even more people registering.

"We have seen an increase in voter registration, which we will always see right before book closing but not huge numbers," Sartory Link said. "This is your opportunity to be heard. We need everyone to get out there and exercise that right."