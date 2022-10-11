Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach County as deadline for midterm elections nears

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.

Just this week, the Palm Beach County elections office said there have been 4,300 new voter registrations. Since the primary was held in August, officials said close to 30,000 people have signed up to vote.

"Of active registered voters, we've got [just over a million] or so," Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said. "But we also have a couple hundred thousand that are inactive and inactive voters if they come and prove where they are living, they are still eligible to vote as well."

In Palm Beach County, you can register to vote by going online to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov or in person at any supervisor of elections office, local libraries or driver's license offices.

You can also submit your application by mail, but it must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Voters on Election Day are advised to check their voting precinct. Because of the census and redistricting, some of the voting locations have changed.

"We've got close to 400 polling locations on Election Day," Sartory Link said. "For early voting, we also have 21 early voting locations, and the great thing about early voting locations is they're open for two weeks, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., just like Election Day, and you can vote any place you want."

For early voting in Palm Beach County, you can actually make an appointment: pick what location, time slot and day you want. So, even if the lines are backed up, just go to the appointment line and you'll get through faster.