Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic nomination for Florida's 23rd congressional district

7 candidates vying for Republican nomination
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emergency Management, gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. Six Democrats and seven Republicans are running for the District 23 South Florida seat left open by Democratic Rep Ted Deutch's decision to retire.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 20:36:20-04

WASHINGTON — Jared Moskowitz moved a step closer Tuesday to filling the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

RELATED: Real-time elections results

The former representative in the Florida House defeated five other candidates to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd congressional district, which includes Boca Raton and northern Broward County.

Moskowitz was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2019.

He resigned his seat in 2019 to become Florida Emergency Management director.

Deutch announced in February he was not seeking another term in the House after serving since 2010.

This seat was formerly the 22nd congressional district but was changed to the 23rd after redistricting this year.

There are seven candidates vying for the Republican nomination.

