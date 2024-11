INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Eric Flowers has won reelection as sheriff of Indian River County.

With 34 of 34 precincts reporting, Flowers received 88% of the vote over write-in candidate Deborah Cooney.

Flowers was selected as the 11th sheriff of Indian River County in 2021. He began his career with the agency in 2003 and moved up the ladder.

During a debate back in June, he said he would like to see additional technology for schools and better pay for his agency.