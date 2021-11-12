Judge rejects Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's request to stop counting 3 vote-by-mail ballots in Democratic congressional race

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Broward County judge has rejected a request by a congressional candidate to block the counting of three vote-by-mail ballots in the narrow race to determine who will represent the Democrats in a special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Judge Fabienne Fahnestock on Friday rejected a request for injunctive relief on behalf of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who held a two-vote lead on Dale Holness after last week's required machine recounts.

Cherfilus-McCormick sought to stop the Broward County Canvassing Board from counting three vote-by-mail ballots that were initially discarded because of questions about the voters' signatures.

Holness wants to count them.

WPLG Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness poses for a photograph with volunteers while waiting for the results of the Democratic primary in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Cherfilus-McCormick's lawsuit argues that the canvassing and counting of these three additional vote-by-mail ballots "is illegal and not authorized." The lawsuit also contends that the signature-match process conducted by the canvassing board at its Nov. 5 meeting "was flawed and contrary to law."

"These ballots do not represent true ballots signed by the actual voters named on the ballot envelopes" as required by Florida law, Cherfilus-McCormick's attorney, Benedict Kuehne, wrote in the lawsuit.

According to the supervisor of elections offices in Broward County and Palm Beach counties, the unofficial combined votes after the machine recount puts Cherfilus-McCormick at 11,659 votes, just two behind Holness.

Cherfilus-McCormick lost one vote between the hand and machine recounts in Palm Beach County, unofficial results show.

Although Fahnestock rejected Cherfilus-McCormick's request, she ordered that the three ballots in question be kept separate from the others.

Canvassing boards in both counties will begin their final counts Friday afternoon.

Cherfilus-McCormick and Holness are seeking to fill the seat left vacant since the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in February. The winner will face Republican Jason Mariner in the Jan. 11 special general election.