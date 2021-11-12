Watch
Judge rejects Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's request to stop counting 3 vote-by-mail ballots in Democratic congressional race

Congressional candidate holds 2-vote advantage on Dale Holness after machine recount
"If we're going to be taxing, why not tax and spend in the communities that need it?" Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick says of her proposed People's Prosperity Plan.
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick speaks about close primary election
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 12:30:42-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Broward County judge has rejected a request by a congressional candidate to block the counting of three vote-by-mail ballots in the narrow race to determine who will represent the Democrats in a special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Judge Fabienne Fahnestock on Friday rejected a request for injunctive relief on behalf of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who held a two-vote lead on Dale Holness after last week's required machine recounts.

Cherfilus-McCormick sought to stop the Broward County Canvassing Board from counting three vote-by-mail ballots that were initially discarded because of questions about the voters' signatures.

Holness wants to count them.

Dale Holness poses for photograph with volunteers
Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness poses for a photograph with volunteers while waiting for the results of the Democratic primary in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Cherfilus-McCormick's lawsuit argues that the canvassing and counting of these three additional vote-by-mail ballots "is illegal and not authorized." The lawsuit also contends that the signature-match process conducted by the canvassing board at its Nov. 5 meeting "was flawed and contrary to law."

"These ballots do not represent true ballots signed by the actual voters named on the ballot envelopes" as required by Florida law, Cherfilus-McCormick's attorney, Benedict Kuehne, wrote in the lawsuit.

According to the supervisor of elections offices in Broward County and Palm Beach counties, the unofficial combined votes after the machine recount puts Cherfilus-McCormick at 11,659 votes, just two behind Holness.

Cherfilus-McCormick lost one vote between the hand and machine recounts in Palm Beach County, unofficial results show.

Although Fahnestock rejected Cherfilus-McCormick's request, she ordered that the three ballots in question be kept separate from the others.

Canvassing boards in both counties will begin their final counts Friday afternoon.

Cherfilus-McCormick and Holness are seeking to fill the seat left vacant since the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in February. The winner will face Republican Jason Mariner in the Jan. 11 special general election.

