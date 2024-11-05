Running into issues on Election Day? Here's what to know

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With early voting officially over, the focus now shifts to Election Day. Polls open tomorrow, and it’s expected to be a busy day as thousands of voters head out to make their voices heard.

With little room for error, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said the best way to approach Election Day issues is one call away.

“Best thing is to call our office at 561- 656- 6200," said Link.

However, if you encounter any issues at the polls, like a mix up with registration or forget your ID, there’s a provisional ballot for that. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility.

"They’ll be given a ballot, they’ll have the opportunity to vote it, but they won’t be able to put it through the tabulation machine. Instead, they’ll slide it themselves into a sealed envelope; they’ll put all their information on the outside of the envelope," said Link. "It’ll be brought back to our office where it’ll be verified for the canvassing board."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: AMERICA VOTES 2024

If your information is verified and confirmed, the ballot is then counted. This also covers showing up to the wrong precinct.

“While you can change your address right up until the time you vote, if you do that and you’ve gone to your old address polling location, you probably have to go to a different polling location now," said Link.

For others like Regina Figura, issues at the polls can be more personal.

"My husband has Alzheimer's, dementia, and I come in there with my power of attorney, and then when we’re given the ballot and he’s starting to fill it out, I notice that he’s not filling out one circle he’s just coloring them in," she said. "So, I try to assist him and somebody yells, 'You can’t do that.'"

In an instance like this, Link recommended calling the elections office and returning on Election Day.

“So if the voter came and checked in, and they got a ballot and they voted their ballot. In the end whether they voted one or two races or maybe not any races, but hey put that ballot into the tabulation machine, then they have voted."

Election officials said that while they’re expecting a busy day, they’re ready to ensure that every voter has a chance to cast a ballot.