What charges can people face for stealing or vandalizing political signs?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you have called WPTV and tagged us online to tell us about political signs being vandalized or stolen from Palm Beach County through the Treasure Coast.

"It's real heated that's for sure," Ronald Barnett, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said. "We wish to not hear all the nastiness going on because it's not what it's about."

He claims a man driving along Indiantown Road in Jupiter Farms was taking Trump signs from the medians.

"I just want to see a fair election myself, and if a Trump sign is out here, leave it alone," Barnett said. "I'm not going to pull up a Harris sign because it's not what us Republicans do."

WPTV Republican Ronald Barnett speaks about the sign stealing he has witnessed during this election season.

Cellphone video he shared with WPTV showed the moment he confronted the man, telling him to put the signs back.

The man claimed it was public property and later drove away.

"If the man the man in that video happens to be seeing this, what's your message to him?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez said.

"I'd like for him to just put the signs back," Barnett said.

Barnett said he contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, who told WPTV they are looking into it.

WPTV reported last week that PBSO received 49 calls related to a wide range of political incidents since February. The busiest month has been October with 13 calls.

WPTV Democrat Bob Villa says signs supporting Kamala Harris for president have disappeared shortly after they were put in place.

We reached out to the agency on Monday and they said they've received three more calls since our last inquiry.

"I agree, it should be fair, it should be equal, you don't need to do this," Bob Villa with the St. Lucie County Democrats said. "There's room for everybody and after the election, we will still be neighbors."

Villa claimed that Harris signs at voting sites have vanished.

"We follow the rules, we put the signs down," Villa said. "The next day they're gone and it's sad, but we're still out there."

It's not just candidates, WPTV has also obtained surveillance video of a woman in Port St. Lucie vandalizing and stealing signs tied to Florida's amendments.

Since January, Port St. Lucie police said they've had 12 political incidents, seven of which were listed as vandalism or theft.

"We do have people with polar opposite opinions and perspectives," Leo Niemczyk, the assistant chief of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, said.

WPTV Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief outlines the criminal charges people could face if they are caught stealing campaign signs.

Niemczyk said tampering with political signs is a misdemeanor whether they're on public or private property.

If taken from private property, it could also be listed as burglary depending on location.

"What's your message to the people stealing or vandalizing these signs?" Lopez asked.

"Let it go, don't get yourself arrested over a sign," Niemczyk said.

If caught, you could face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said in the past they have had issues but it's been quiet this election.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they don't track call statistics related to political issues.

WPTV has requested information from the Indian River and Okeechobee County sheriff's offices but have not heard back.