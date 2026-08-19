Port St. Lucie mayor race heads to November runoff between Shannon Martin, Steven Giordano

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin and challenger Steven Giordano will face off in the November general election after neither candidate secured the 50% threshold needed to win outright in Tuesday's primary race, according to election results.

Martin, the incumbent mayor, captured nearly 48% of the vote while Giordano received approximately 35%, forcing a runoff between the top two candidates. Third candidate Eric Strazzeri was eliminated from the race after receiving nearly 17% of the vote.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie Mayor Race Heads to November Runoff

Port St. Lucie mayoral race heads to runoff

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Campaign Sign Investigation Looms Over Race

Both candidates addressed how an ongoing investigation into campaign signs may have affected Tuesday's results. The investigation has been a focal point in the mayoral campaign leading up to the primary.

"If it would've happened earlier, I think the results would've swayed better to our race," Giordano told WPTV at his election watch party at My Brother's BBQ, where family and friends gathered to celebrate advancing to the general election.

Martin acknowledged the investigation's potential impact during a phone interview with WPTV.

"I do think that had something to do with it, but I'm going to keep focused on the issues and not on other things that are not important to the campaign," Martin said. "I'm going to keep focusing on the issues that are important to residents and demonstrate to them how I want to continue working for them over the next four years."

Candidates Look Ahead to November

Martin, who has served as Port St. Lucie's mayor, said she plans to let her track record with the city speak to voters as the campaign moves forward. The incumbent emphasized her experience leading the city and her commitment to continuing her work for residents.

Giordano outlined his campaign priorities for the November race, focusing on supporting local youth programs and local businesses.

"It's up to them. I'm here for the people. I'm the people's mayor and the people's voice. I'm very excited to be in this position," Giordano said.

What's Next for Port St. Lucie Voters

The November general election will determine who leads Port St. Lucie for the next four years. Voters will choose between Martin's experience as the current mayor and Giordano's vision for change in city leadership.

WPTV will continue following both candidates as they campaign leading up to the November general election.

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