3 Port St. Lucie police officers placed on leave during political campaign signage investigation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three Port St. Lucie Police Department officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as investigations continue into two separate incidents involving political campaign signs that occurred last week on Southwest Airoso Boulevard.

The officers placed on leave effective Aug. 11, 2026, are Lieutenant Aaron Martin, Lieutenant Jason Vega and Detective Sergeant Joseph Alves.

Chief Leo Niemczyk made the decision following a review of the initial facts and timeline surrounding the incidents.

Chief Niemczyk requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's (FDLE) assistance after determining it was the appropriate course of action, and FDLE agreed to take over the criminal investigation.

Following FDLE's completion of the criminal investigation, the Port St. Lucie Police Department will proceed with its internal investigation. The investigative process requires that the criminal investigation be completed before the internal administrative investigation begins.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department says it remains committed to ensuring all investigations are conducted fairly and impartially, maintaining its longstanding commitment to integrity, professionalism and accountability.