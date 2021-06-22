Palm Beach County voters get behind-the-scenes look at how ballots are processed, tabulated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in Palm Beach County got a first-hand look at how the election process works.

The county's Supervisor of Elections office hosted The Elections Experience Tour at the voting equipment service center in Riviera Beach.

The public was able to see how ballots are mailed, verified and tabulated to ensure every vote counts.

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said these tours are the best way for people to understand the time and effort put into each election.

WPTV Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link explains why officials are holding a tour of the operations at its election headquarters.

"When we did this two years ago, we learned a lot of people, historically, when I came on said on Election Day, 'This was going this way, and there was chaos.' And I thought we can explain to people what's happening so they understand this process," Sartory Link said.

Guided tours lasted about 45 minutes.

The next election in Palm Beach County will help narrow down who will fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings who died in April.

A special primary in the state's 20th Congressional District will take place in November with a general election in January.

