Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast voter guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 General Election

WPTV.com wants to make it simple for you to vote in the Nov. 5 General Election.
Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you need to know about the voting process.
Am I eligible to vote?
The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming General Election was Oct. 7.
To register to vote, you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes);
- Be a Florida resident;
- Be at least 18 years old (you may preregister if you are 16 years old);
- Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated concerning voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored;
- Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored;
- Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.
Vote-By-Mail FAQ
A request for a vote-by-mail ballot must be made directly to your county supervisor of elections. Click here to select your county.
Click here for information on deadlines and where to return your ballot.
What do I need on Election Day?
Polls are open for the Florida general election on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
To vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.
Early voting dates, times by county
- Palm Beach County: Available from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these 29 early voting and ballot drop-off locations
- Martin County: Available Oct. 21 through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these six locations
- St. Lucie County: Available Oct. 21 through Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at these seven locations
- Indian River County: Available Oct. 21 through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these three locations
- Okeechobee County: Available Oct. 21 to Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. available at the supervisor of elections office (Historic Courthouse) at 304 Northwest Second St.
Palm Beach County
Martin County
St. Lucie County
Indian River County
Okeechobee County
6 Amendments on the Florida Ballot
Amendment 1: Partisan election of members of district school boards - Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot. Read the full text here.
Amendment 2: Right to fish and hunt - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution. Read the full text here.
Amendment 3: Adult Personal Use of Marijuana - Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date. Read the full text here.
Amendment 4: Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion - No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion. Read the full text here.
Amendment 5: Annual adjustments to the value of certain homestead exemptions - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025. Read the full text here
Amendment 6: Repeal of public campaign financing requirement - Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits. Read the full text here.
Important Races
President of the United States
Republican Candidate
Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States
Democratic Nominee
U.S. Senate
Republican Candidate
Rick Scott, former Florida governor (incumbent)
Democratic Candidate
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, former U.S. congresswoman from Florida's 26th congressional district
No Party Affiliation
Shantele Bennett
Howard Knepper
U.S. House
Democratic Nominee, Florida's 20th Congressional District
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (incumbent)
Republican Nominee, Florida's 21st Congressional District
Brian Mast (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, Florida's 21st Congressional District
Democratic Nominee, Florida's 22nd Congressional District
Lois Frankel, former West Palm Beach mayor (incumbent)
Republican Nominee, Florida's 22nd Congressional District
Dan Franzese, Palm Beach businessman and 2022 Republican congressional nominee
Democratic Nominee, Florida's 23rd Congressional District
Jared Moskowitz, Coral Springs resident and former director of Florida Department of Emergency Management (incumbent)
Republican Nominee, Florida's 23rd Congressional District
Florida Senate
Republican Nominee, District 29
Erin Grall (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, District 29
Randy Aldieri
Republican Nominee, District 31
Gayle Harrell (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, District 31
Florida House
Republican Nominee, District 84
Dana Trabulsy (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, District 84
Andi Poli, social services worker
Republican Nominee, District 85
Toby Overdorf (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, District 85
Republican Nominee, District 86
John Snyder (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, District 86
Alberto Hernandez, worked in small business
Republican Nominee, District 87
Mike Caruso (incumbent)
Democratic Nominee, District 87
Sienna Osta, attorney
Democratic Nominee, District 88
Jervontae Edmonds (incumbent)
Republican Nominee, District 89
Daniel Zapata, West Palm Beach teacher
Democratic Candidate, District 89
Debra Tendrich, founder of Eat Better Live Better
Democratic Candidate, District 90
Joe Casello (incumbent)
Republican Candidate, District 90
Bill Reicherter, 2022 Republican nominee for Florida Senate
Republican Candidate, District 91
Peggy Gossett-Seidman (incumbent)
Democratic Candidate, District 91
Jay Shooster, Boca Raton lawyer
Democratic Candidate, District 92
Kelly Skidmore (incumbent)
Democratic Candidate, District 93
Katherine Waldron (incumbent)
Republican Candidate, District 93
Anne Gerwig, former Wellington mayor
Palm Beach County State Attorney
Alexcia Cox, deputy chief assistant state attorney (Democrat)
Samuel Stern, Palm Beach Gardens attorney and former assistant state attorney (Republican)
Palm Beach County Public Defender
Daniel Eisinger, chief assistant public defender (Democrat)
WATCH HERE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast sheriff's candidates
Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2024 general election.