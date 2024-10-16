Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast voter guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 General Election

WPTV.com wants to make it simple for you to vote in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you need to know about the voting process.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming General Election was Oct. 7.

To register to vote, you must:



Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes);

Be a Florida resident;

Be at least 18 years old (you may preregister if you are 16 years old);

Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated concerning voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored;

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored;

Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.



Vote-By-Mail FAQ

A request for a vote-by-mail ballot must be made directly to your county supervisor of elections. Click here to select your county.

Click here for information on deadlines and where to return your ballot.

What do I need on Election Day?

Polls are open for the Florida general election on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

To vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

Early voting dates, times by county

Palm Beach County



Martin County



St. Lucie County



Indian River County



Okeechobee County



6 Amendments on the Florida Ballot

Amendment 1: Partisan election of members of district school boards - Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot. Read the full text here.

Amendment 2: Right to fish and hunt - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution. Read the full text here.

Amendment 3: Adult Personal Use of Marijuana - Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date. Read the full text here.

Amendment 4: Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion - No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion. Read the full text here.

Amendment 5: Annual adjustments to the value of certain homestead exemptions - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025. Read the full text here

Amendment 6: Repeal of public campaign financing requirement - Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits. Read the full text here.

Important Races

President of the United States

Republican Candidate

Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States

Democratic Nominee

Kamala Harris

U.S. Senate

Republican Candidate

Rick Scott, former Florida governor (incumbent)

Democratic Candidate

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, former U.S. congresswoman from Florida's 26th congressional district

No Party Affiliation

Shantele Bennett

Howard Knepper

U.S. House

Democratic Nominee, Florida's 20th Congressional District

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (incumbent)

Republican Nominee, Florida's 21st Congressional District

Brian Mast (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, Florida's 21st Congressional District

Thomas Witkop

Democratic Nominee, Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Lois Frankel, former West Palm Beach mayor (incumbent)

Republican Nominee, Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Dan Franzese, Palm Beach businessman and 2022 Republican congressional nominee

Democratic Nominee, Florida's 23rd Congressional District

Jared Moskowitz, Coral Springs resident and former director of Florida Department of Emergency Management (incumbent)

Republican Nominee, Florida's 23rd Congressional District

Joe Kaufmann

Florida Senate

Republican Nominee, District 29

Erin Grall (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, District 29

Randy Aldieri

Republican Nominee, District 31

Gayle Harrell (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, District 31

Aaron Hawkins

Florida House

Republican Nominee, District 84

Dana Trabulsy (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, District 84

Andi Poli, social services worker

Republican Nominee, District 85

Toby Overdorf (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, District 85

Lisa Stortstrom

Republican Nominee, District 86

John Snyder (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, District 86

Alberto Hernandez, worked in small business

Republican Nominee, District 87

Mike Caruso (incumbent)

Democratic Nominee, District 87

Sienna Osta, attorney

Democratic Nominee, District 88

Jervontae Edmonds (incumbent)

Republican Nominee, District 89

Daniel Zapata, West Palm Beach teacher

Democratic Candidate, District 89

Debra Tendrich, founder of Eat Better Live Better

Democratic Candidate, District 90

Joe Casello (incumbent)

Republican Candidate, District 90

Bill Reicherter, 2022 Republican nominee for Florida Senate

Republican Candidate, District 91

Peggy Gossett-Seidman (incumbent)

Democratic Candidate, District 91

Jay Shooster, Boca Raton lawyer

Democratic Candidate, District 92

Kelly Skidmore (incumbent)

Democratic Candidate, District 93

Katherine Waldron (incumbent)

Republican Candidate, District 93

Anne Gerwig, former Wellington mayor

Palm Beach County State Attorney

Alexcia Cox, deputy chief assistant state attorney (Democrat)

Samuel Stern, Palm Beach Gardens attorney and former assistant state attorney (Republican)

Palm Beach County Public Defender

Daniel Eisinger, chief assistant public defender (Democrat)

WATCH HERE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast sheriff's candidates

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2024 general election.