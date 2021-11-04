Palm Beach County Canvassing Board set to meet in tight Congressional District 20 primary election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Canvassing Board will meet Thursday to canvass ballots for Tuesday's tight election race to fill the vacant seat for Congressional District 20.

The supervisor of elections said ballot opening, duplication, tabulation and processing will continue starting at 4 p.m.

The board will then meet at 5 p.m. followed immediately by certification of the election.

Jason Mariner is the projected winner of the Republican primary, defeating Greg Musselwhite, who unsuccessfully challenged Hastings in the 2020 general election.

A much tighter race is occurring for the Democratic nomination.

As of Thursday, Dale Holness had 11,644 votes to Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick's 11,632 -- a difference of just 12 votes -- in unofficial results posted on the election websites of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

"The election in the Democratic Primary for that election is too close to call, which may trigger a recount," said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said Thursday in a written statement.

Under state law, races that are within a vote margin of 0.5 percentage points or less trigger an automatic machine recount. Any margin of 0.25 points or less requires a hand recount.

Holness is a Broward County commissioner who was served on the commission since 2010. Cherfilus-McCormick is the CEO of Trinity Health Care Services.

The winner will take on Mariner in the Jan. 11 general election.

The candidates are vying to fill the seat of late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who was first elected to Congress in 1992. Hastings died of pancreatic cancer in April.

Sartory Link said about 17,000 Palm Beach County voters cast their ballot either by mail, early or on Election Day at the polls, which also included a municipal election in Highland Beach.