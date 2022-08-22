New precincts, new congressional districts greet Florida voters for Tuesday's primary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The August primary in Florida will present voters with changes that election officials and watchers say voters need to know before going to the polls.

Among the most notable changes are new congressional districts in place for candidates and new precincts, all due to redistricting.

"They need to know, for one, they are in a different precinct," Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said. "It could be a different location because with redistricting, everybody got new polling assignments."

ELECTION COVERAGE: WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

WPTV Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link speaks about how voters will be in different precincts for the Aug. 23, 2022, primary.

Sartory Link said new congressional districts for voters are on sample ballots. New precinct information is on voter identification cards and also on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Voters can also call the elections office for precinct information.

There is also the added oversight this year from the newly created state Office of Elections Crimes and Security.

WPTV Cecile Scoon questions the need for an election police force in Florida.

"The state has somebody here today, they will send people around," Sartory Link said.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters questions the need for an election police force as well as new election laws that reduce voter assistance.

"All the things they shut down existed in 2020, and it went swimmingly, so it's not very logical to think these limitations are going to improve anything," Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, said.