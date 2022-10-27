Sen. Marco Rubio to campaign in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — One day after U.S. Senate hopeful Val Demings spoke at a rally in West Palm Beach, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will be in Palm Beach County on Thursday seeking favor from voters.

Rubio was scheduled to speak at a reelection rally in Jupiter at 5:30 p.m.

His Democratic opponent held a rally Wednesday at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach, where she told WPTV that she will win come Nov. 8.

DECISION 2022: WPTV voter information guide

"The people will keep me going in this race – their hopes, fears, dreams," she said.

Rubio campaigned Tuesday in Orlando, where Demings once served as the city's first female police chief. He took aim at Democrats in Washington for contributing to the inflation woes on many voters' minds.

"Look, the same party's been in charge in Washington for two years and everything's worse," Rubio said.

The incumbent and challenger have spent plenty of time in Palm Beach County in the final days before the election. They faced off in a debate last week at Palm Beach State College.