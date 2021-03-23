Lake Worth Beach runoff election to determine District 2 city commissioner's seat

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Polls are open Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach for the city's runoff election.

The election will determine who will become the city commissioner for District 2 among candidates Carla L. Blockson and Christopher McVoy.

The race between McVoy and Blockson is for the last open seat in the city after the March 9 election that saw incumbents for mayor and two commissioners swept out of office.

Blockson is an appointee seeking to fill the remaining term of the seat.

All registered Lake Worth Beach voters can cast a ballot in Tuesday's election.

Residents can find their precinct by visiting the supervisor of election's office website.

There are 17 precincts open Tuesday at seven locations in Lake Worth Beach:

Sunlight Community Church (precincts 3034, 3036 and 3038), 1325 North “A” Street

First Congregational Church (precincts 3040, 3042 and 3064), 1415 North “K” Street

Our Savior Lutheran Church (precincts 3052, 3058, 3060, 3062, 3066 and 3076), 1615 Lake Avenue

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (precinct 3068), 100 North Palmway

Lakeside United Methodist Church (precinct 3078), 1801 12 th Avenue South

Avenue South South Grade Elementary (precinct 7160), 716 S K St.

Osborne Community Center (precincts 7162 & 7164), 1699 Wingfield Street

Polling locations are open until 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots sent for the run-off election must be returned to the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 1,800 mail-in ballots, around 75 percent of the votes cast in the race, had been returned by Tuesday afternoon, according to the supervisor of elections.

Both McVoy and Blockson are trying to portray themselves as part of the change at city hall.

"We've had a long stretch where it was not open. The community did not feel very welcome in city hall and that just goes totally against the grain for me," said McVoy, a former commissioner.

"One of the most important things in this city is represented right on this wall, unity," Blockson said while standing by the Wall of Unity in the south end of the city. "We need to unify the voices in our city and make sure everyone feels they are heard."

Former city attorney Betty Resch soundly defeated three-term incumbent Pam Triolo on March 9 to become the next mayor. Also, two incumbent city commissioners were ousted from office.