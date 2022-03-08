Jupiter mayor's race runs into final day of campaigning

JUPITER, Fla. — It’s been called a race for the heart and soul of the town of Jupiter.

Three candidates are vying for a shot at becoming the mayor, the person who will shape Jupiter's future.

Candidates Patrick Gallagher, a former Martin County firefighter, and Ilan Kaufer, an environmental project manager and town council member, both said Tuesday they visited various polling spots.

Each candidate left one final message for voters.

"I've learned that the people of Jupiter are very passionate about their town," Gallagher said. "I hear many stories from people calling me up and telling me about it. It's a very humbling experience and just to see the votes coming in will be a very humbling experience that they actually trust me."

"Voters are excited heading to the polls," Kaufer said. "It’s been a long campaign for all of the candidates. It's exciting to get to election day, and everyone make their choice at the ballot box."

The third candidate, Jim Kuretski, is a longtime town council member and project manager at Florida Power and Light.

He declined an on-camera interview Tuesday and said the decision about who the next mayor will be is now in the hands of Jupiter residents.