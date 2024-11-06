'I think she's going to win': Democrats host watch party in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris gathered for an election watch party at the Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach Tuesday night.

While Harris has not campaigned in Florida, which historically votes red, she has a lot of supporters in Palm Beach County that are gathering to watch the votes come in.

WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez spoke with prominent Democratic leaders at tonight’s event, including State Attorney Dave Aronberg and State Senator Lori Berman.

“I’ve supported Kamala Harris. I think she’s going to win, and we may not know tonight, but I think she’s going to win,” Aronberg said. “I think she’s doing really well with late breaking voters; women are coming out in big numbers.”

"I'm proud of everyone who came out today, the Republicans, the Democrats, the Independents," Berman said. "It shows democracy in action."