Home insurance among key issues in contentious Florida US Senate race

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The issue of homeowners insurance in Florida is now finding a place in some political campaigns.

WPTV took a closer look at the race for U.S. Senate and looked at some claims that are airing in political advertisements.



Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has an ad that takes aim at former governor and incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, blaming him for the state's insurance crisis.

"Scott took $3 million from insurance companies and let them raise rates and deny claims," the ad claims.

Scott has denied that assertion. However, the nonprofit OpenSecrets shows campaign contributions from the insurance industry over the last two election cycles.

But Scott also pointed out that Mucarsel-Powell has taken in money from the insurance industry and has countered with an ad against his challenger.

As for making insurance worse, Scott said when he left Tallahassee in 2019 the insurance market was stable. In fact, 34% of people who responded to a Florida Atlantic University blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis for the high cost of insurance.

"This is obviously top of mind for a lot of voters," former state Sen. Jeff Brandes told WPTV on Thursday. "I think it's among the top three issues in the state right now."

Brandes, who now works for Florida Policy Project, said candidates might be talking about insurance but doing something about it is another story.

"It is a major issue they need to get their arms around, but I don't see doing any major changes either," Brandes said.

The U.S. Senate candidates aren't the only ones jumping into the issue of insurance. Candidates for state government in Tallahassee are also bringing up the topic as they seek office.