'Get out and vote': Martin County residents share development concerns on Primary Election Day

STUART, Fla. — County commissioners and school board races are the ones to watch in Martin County. Neighbors tell WPTV this Primary Election is important to them because of community growth and development concerns they have in the area.

"I'd like to keep Stuart small, I don't like to see big developments here," said Joy Degregorio, "It's changed a lot since we moved up here in 30 years ago." Neighbor Joseph Johnson agrees, "It's getting a little too crowded here for me now so that's why I voted early."

Between early voting and vote-by-mail, Martin County has had a 15% turnout. Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis, expects at least an additional 15% turnout on Tuesday at the polls for an overall 30% turnout.

"So many of our local elections are decided in a primary so it's really important for voters to become educated and get out and vote," said Davis.

Another neighbor tells us why he decided to vote early, "I want the people to make the right decisions in Martin County, I know what I want for the community so I already sent my ballot in," said B.R. Johnson.

On Election Day voters must vote at their assigned precinct. Voters can verify their precinct by visiting www.MartinVotes.gov or by calling the Elections Office at 772-288-5637.

Voters need to bring signed, photo ID when voting in-person on Tuesday.