Martin County mail thefts: Why you should double check that your ballot was counted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — If you sent your ballot by mail in Martin County for Tuesday's primary, election officials want you to double-check that your vote got counted.

WPTV reported Friday that bags of mail were stolen from three post offices. Now, we are following up on that case after we learned that there are more reports of missing mail.

Morgan Bennett, an office manager at Ranger Air Conditioning, is among the victims. She had two checks stolen and altered in the mail.

Region Martin County ‘Bags of mail missing’: Checks stolen from post offices, cashed for $110K Tyler Hatfield

Bennett told WPTV that she's still shocked that this happened.

"I was I just never thought something like that ... would happen to us," Bennett said. "We're just a small business."

WPTV Morgan Bennett explains to WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield that she was among the victims of a mail theft and check-washing scheme.

She's one of 31 victims.

In one case, a report said thieves changed a check from just $40 to $6,040.

"But just knowing it wasn't just us, it's like, alright, so then maybe something will ... be done, and they'll be able to find whoever's doing this, or, you know, stop it," Bennett said.

The checks were stolen between July 31 and Aug.15.

That's around the same time that many voters were submitting mail-in ballots due by Aug. 8.

WPTV Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis explains how voters can check to make sure the ballot was counted.

"I would encourage voters to go to our website, track their ballot if they have any doubt or any question about whether their ballot ... might not have been received here at the office," Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis said.

Davis told WPTV that there have been no reports of stolen ballots, but tracking your vote online takes just a few clicks.

Otherwise, people can vote in person Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Back at Ranger Air Conditioning, the mail thefts have them thinking about new ways to do business.

"We are definitely looking into not cutting so many checks," Bennett said.